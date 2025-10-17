Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,238,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,780,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,559.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,876,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.4%

GS stock opened at $757.33 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $764.67 and its 200-day moving average is $668.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $769.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

