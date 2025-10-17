Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5175 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

