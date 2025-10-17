Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.16 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

