Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $91.16 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,291,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,259. This trade represents a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,987 shares of company stock worth $4,267,870. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

