Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $3,875,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at $30,447,317.37. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $460,723.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,797.10. This represents a 70.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $118.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

