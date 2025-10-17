Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.