Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.12.

LLY opened at $818.45 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $749.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.23. The company has a market capitalization of $774.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

