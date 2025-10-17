S Bank Fund Management Ltd Sells 418 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

S Bank Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $184,475,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,512 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $59,125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 559.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 641,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,275,000 after purchasing an additional 544,457 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

