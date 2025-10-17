S Bank Fund Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

S Bank Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $496.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.56 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.00.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

