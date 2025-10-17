S Bank Fund Management Ltd Purchases 1,093 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

S Bank Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,326,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.9% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 203.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 509.4% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $70.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

