Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Buys 6,115 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 5.0%

JCPB stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.