Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $447.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.60.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $541.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $544.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.