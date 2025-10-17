Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,774,000 after buying an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 69,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 492,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RECS opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

