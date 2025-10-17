Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,830 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $549.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

