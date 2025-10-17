Praxis Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

