Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires 920 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 81,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in Danaher by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 62,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.60.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $210.86 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.23. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

