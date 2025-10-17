Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

