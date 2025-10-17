Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,309,000 after purchasing an additional 566,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,091,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

