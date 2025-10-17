NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 618 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $46.79 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

