NorthRock Partners LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $122.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

