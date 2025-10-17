New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $38,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,137.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,618.85 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,527.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,692.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

