New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,291 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $40,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $41.96 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

