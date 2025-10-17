New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,871 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $43,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $120.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Get Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.