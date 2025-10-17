Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.