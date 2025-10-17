Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

