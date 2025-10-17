Master S Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 3.4% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Master S Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

