Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $259.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.65. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.