Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 941 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 66,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $119.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

