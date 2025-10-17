Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.