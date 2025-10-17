Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $464.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $476.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.