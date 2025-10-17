Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Invests $198,000 in The Boeing Company $BA

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,895,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,770,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.