Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires 719 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.5% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $332.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

