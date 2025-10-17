Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $236,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $191.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

