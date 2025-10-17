iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Stock Position Lessened by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $196.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $201.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

