iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 403,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $68.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

