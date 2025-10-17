Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $93.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

