Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Position Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,176,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,072,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,994,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,683,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,508,000 after buying an additional 45,316 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,599,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,828,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.83.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $246.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.44%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

