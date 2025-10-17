Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Stock Holdings Trimmed by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $50,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,145,000 after buying an additional 2,865,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

