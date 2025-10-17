HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $419.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $439.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $370.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.07.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

