Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 6,253 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF $ROBT

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 485.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 186,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $657.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $56.16.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

