Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Croban boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Croban now owns 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $327.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.19 and a 12-month high of $337.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

