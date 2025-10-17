Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 194 VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $343.30 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $348.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.27.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

