Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 491 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

