Graver Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,740 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Graver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 5.8% of Graver Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Graver Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

