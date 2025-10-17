Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $11.68 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA

Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 5.7% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 80,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $88.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

