Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of XOM opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

