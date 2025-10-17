Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $115.71.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

