Elastic N.V. $ESTC Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Elastic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 104,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $9,424,810.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,363,780 shares in the company, valued at $394,223,885.20. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $1,768,334.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 457,314 shares in the company, valued at $41,213,137.68. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Elastic from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $80.47 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -100.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $415.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.