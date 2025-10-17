Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Shares Purchased by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Master S Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $18,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 260,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.