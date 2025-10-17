Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP Shares Acquired by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,248 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.1% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of DFIP opened at $42.54 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

